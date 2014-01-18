king of brooklyn
- NewsMaino Talks On Brooklyn, Police Brutality & New Book He's WritingWatch the HNHH exclusive interview with the self-declared King of Brooklyn, Maino.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsMaino On The Breakfast ClubWatch Maino On The Breakfast ClubBy Rose Lilah
- NewsMaino "K.O.B. (Rules To This Shit)" At Shade 45 StudioWatch Maino "K.O.B. (Rules To This Shit)" At Shade 45 StudioBy hnhh
- SongsBat DatA cut off Maino's "King Of Brooklyn", with assistance from Raekwon.By Rose Lilah
- SongsTupac ProblemsMaino's got Tupac problems.Listen to Tupac Problems, a new offering from Maino, which was released on Monday, February 3rd, 2014.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKeep It Thoro (Freestyle)Maino drops a freestyle over Prodigy's prodigious "Keep It Thoro."By hnhh
- NewsK.O.B. (King Of Brooklyn)Maino drops off the title track to his upcoming EP "King Of Brooklyn".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMaino Reveals Tracklist & Artwork For "King Of Brooklyn" EPMaino shows off the official artwork and tracklist to his upcoming "King Of Brooklyn" EP.By Kevin Goddard
- SongsLights Camera ActionMaino returns with the CDQ of "Lights Camera Action" with Meek & Troy.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWatch Me Do It [Tags]Listen to Maino's new cut "Watch Me Do It", featuring T.I. and French Montana.By hnhh