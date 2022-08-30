Kevin Bacon
- Pop CultureKyra Sedgwick Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?Explore the distinguished journey of Kyra Sedgwick, from her acting accolades to her directorial ventures, with a respectable career.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureKevin Bacon Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?Kevin Bacon, a versatile artist, creates an indelible impact both on and off screen, consolidating his stature in Hollywood history.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureKevin Bacon Serenades His Goats With Acoustic Cover Of Beyoncé's "HEATED": WatchQueen B's new album is touching ears (and hearts) everywhere.By Hayley Hynes