Kevin Bacon Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?

Born on July 8, 1958, in a neighborhood of Philadelphia that reverberates with history and artistic influences, Kevin Norwood Bacon had his stars aligned for a future in entertainment. Son to an elementary school teacher and an esteemed architect, young Bacon received a well-rounded, liberal arts education. Early on, he was struck by the performing arts bug—specifically, the theater. His foray into acting began with a stage role in the Circle in the Square Theater School in New York, a stepping stone to roles that would later define an era. Following his Broadway debut, he made his film entrance with the 1978 comedy-drama Animal House, a college cult classic. His efforts seemed to pay off early, with his net worth reaching a notable $55 million in 2023, according to CAknowledge.

Career Highlights & Accolades

Kevin Bacon at the Great Peace March dinner held at the Palladium. January 1986. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

Bacon’s career arc has a cinematic quality of its own. From indie films to blockbuster hits, his range is astonishingly diverse. Think Footloose, where his performance as Ren McCormack propelled him into the limelight, making him a household name. Then there's the critically acclaimed Mystic River, showcasing a mature, nuanced Bacon. Let's not forget Apollo 13, a film that left an indelible mark, illustrating that he could act in zero gravity metaphorically. Awards and accolades have been abundant; he has won or been nominated for virtually every major acting award, a laundry list too extensive for even him to recall, perhaps.

Personal Life & Highlights

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend the opening night screening and world premiere of Paramount Pictures' "SMILE" at Fantastic Fest 2022 at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar on September 22, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Not just a man of the silver screen, Bacon's life off-set is equally compelling. He's been married to actress Kyra Sedgwick since 1988, a Hollywood marriage anomaly that’s lasted over three decades. Together, they share two children, Travis and Sosie, who have their toes dipped in the performing arts. Beyond the familial sphere, Bacon is a die-hard philanthropist, a trait he inherited from his socially conscious parents. His charity, SixDegrees.org, leverages the concept of the 'six degrees of separation,' encouraging people to connect and contribute to good causes.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

Actor Kevin Bacon plays the guitar during a performance with the musical group The Bacon Brothers. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

While primarily an actor, Bacon's business acumen isn't to be overlooked. His band, The Bacon Brothers, founded with his elder brother Michael, explores the siblings' musical talents and has produced multiple albums, adding another income stream to his financial portfolio. Moreover, Bacon has dipped his toes into producing and directing, bringing projects like Losing Chase to fruition. On the philanthropic front, his work extends to social justice causes and educational support. This is evident through his involvement in charitable organizations and his own foundation.