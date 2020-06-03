Kendrick Sampson
- TVKendrick Sampson Punched By Police Officer In Columbia"Insecure" star Kendrick Sampson was a victim of police violence in Columbia.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Hosts Live "Friends" Table Read With Award-Winning All-Black CastAs the pandemic still has the entertainment industry on a lull, actors are joining in Zoom call table reads.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsMichael B. Jordan Gives Powerful Speech At Black Lives Matter RallyMichael B. Jordan gave a fiery speech regarding racism in Hollywood, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKendrick Sampson, "Insecure" Star, Hit By Rubber Bullets & Batons At ProtestKendrick Sampson was on the front line of protests in Los Angeles, and videos show the actor being beaten by police.By Erika Marie