kelli tennant
- SportsLuke Walton Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dropped By Accuser: DetailsIt's unclear what led her to make the decision.ByAlexander Cole813 Views
- SportsLuke Walton Claims Sexual Assault Accuser Lied About Alleged EncounterKelli Tennant filed a lawsuit against Walton this past April.ByAlexander Cole2.8K Views
- SportsLuke Walton's Attorney Denies Accuser's Claims: "We Will Not Pay Them A Dime""These claims are false and Luke's innocence will be proven in court."ByKyle Rooney1216 Views
- SportsSacramento Kings Are Backing Luke Walton After Sexual Assault AllegationsWalton has been hit with a sexual assault lawsuit.ByAlexander Cole2.1K Views
- SportsLuke Walton Accuser Says She Was Scared He Was Going To Rape HerWalton was recently hired as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings.ByAlexander Cole2.9K Views
- SportsLuke Walton Sued For Sexually Assaulting Woman In Hotel RoomShe claims they were acquaintances for years prior to the incident.ByErika Marie6.7K Views