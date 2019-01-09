kathryn mayorga
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Admits To Paying Rape Accuser $375K, Still Denies AllegationsThe woman said the soccer star assaulted her in 2009.ByErika Marie4.6K Views
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Won't Be Prosecuted For Alleged Las Vegas Rape IncidentProsecutors say there isn't enough evidence to convict him.ByAlexander Cole2.1K Views
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Served Lawsuit In Las Vegas Rape CaseThe case has been moved from Nevada to Federal court.ByAlexander Cole2.9K Views
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit Has Been Moved To Federal Court: ReportRonaldo isn't actually off the hook just yet.ByAlexander Cole1.8K Views
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Asked To Provide DNA Sample Amidst Rape AllegationsCristiano Ronaldo will cooperate with investigators in Las Vegas.ByDevin Ch1.9K Views
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Labelled "Psychopath & "Emotionally Abusive" By Ex-GirlfriendCristiano Ronaldo 's ex Jasmine Lennard goes on the offensive, with allegations of emotional torment.ByDevin Ch4.5K Views