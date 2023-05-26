Karma (Remix)
- MusicThe Controversy About Ice Spice & Taylor Swift's Collab: All The Drama Surrounding "Karma (Remix)"Unpacking the drama surrounding Taylor Swift & Ice Spice's surprise collaboration, "Karma (Remix)." By Aron A.
- MusicIce Spice Breaks Record For Biggest Streaming Debut For A Female RapperThe remix's release-date was the biggest streaming day of Ice Spice's career.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureIce Spice & Taylor Swift's "Karma (Remix)" Called "Rushed" By Twitter Users"This was made in two seconds in somebody's basement," one person wrote of the surprise single.By Hayley Hynes