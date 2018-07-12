Karma 2
- Original ContentDave East Reflects On "Karma 3," His Favorite Lyricists, & Signing With NasFollowing the release of Dave East's "Karma 3," we caught up with the lyricist to talk about the project, his writing process, and the albums that inspired him.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDave East Reveals Title Of Debut Album & Expected ReleaseDave East's debut studio album is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2019.By Aron A.
- NewsDave East & Moneybagg Yo Join Forces On Reazy Renegade's "Teller"Reazy Renegade presents his debut single, "Teller" alongside Dave East & Moneybagg Yo.By Aron A.
- Music VideosDave East Reminisces About Hard Times In "I Found A Way" Music VideoDave East returns with new "Karma 2" visuals.By Aron A.
- Music VideosDave East Returns To "Karma 2" With "I Don't Understand It" VisualsDave East drops off a music video for this "Karma 2" cut.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosDave East & BlocBoy JB Show Out With "No Stylist"Dave East premieres his video for "No Stylist" featuring BlocBoy JB.By Devin Ch
- NewsDave East, Trouble & Murda Beatz "Ain't Goin" Back To Picket Fences"I ain't goin' back to being broke." By Devin Ch
- NewsDave East's "Russia" Is Harder Than A Bathhouse Knife FightDave East exudes class with switchblade in hand. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStream Dave East's "Karma 2" MixtapeDave East drops off "Karma 2," featuring Lil Durk, Gunna, Fabolous, Trouble & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDave East Shares Cinematic Trailer For "Karma 2"Dave East's "Karma 2" drops this Friday.By Aron A.
- NewsDave East Links Up With Floyd Miles On "Day Dreaming"Dave East thinks about his dream girl on "Day Dreaming."By Aron A.
- MusicDave East Shares "Karma 2" Tracklist Ft. BlocBoy JB, Fabolous, Gunna & MoreDon Q, Murda Beatz and Trouble are also featured on Dave East's "Karma 2."By Aron A.
- NewsDave East Comes Through With His New Track "Imagine"Dave East imagines what life could've been on his latest track.By Aron A.
- NewsIlham & Dave East Mesh on "Last Night"Dave East and Ilham get paranoid. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDave East Announces New Mixtape "Karma 2" With DJ HolidayDropping next week.By Aron A.