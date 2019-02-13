karl dargan
- RelationshipsLil Mo Says Abusive Marriage Led To An Opioid Addiction In Her Latest InterviewLil Mo made it through one of the biggest battles of her life, and she's now sharing that pain with the world on "The Breakfast Club."By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsLil Mo Details Alleged Abuse At The Hands Of Boxer Husband Karl DarganShe said he was physically, emotionally, and financially abusive.By Erika Marie
- MusicSinger Lil Mo's Husband Accused Of Debit Card ScamLil Mo's bae, Karl Dargan, was caught up in a debit card scam. By Aida C.
- MusicLil Mo Snaps After Her Husband Gets Caught Creeping On TelevisionCreep for the camera.By Zaynab