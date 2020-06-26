Kanye West GAP
- Pop CultureKanye West Potentially Months Away From Financial CrisisAs he loses important business deals and major sources of revenue, his ability to stay afloat is challenged.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearFormer Gap CEO Criticizes Kanye West's Deal With The Clothing BrandThe former Gap CEO isn't a fan of the collaboration.By EJ Panaligan
- StreetwearKanye West Gives A Preview Of His Yeezy Collab With GapKanye West gave all 29.8 million of his Twitter followers a glimpse at the fitting for his upcoming Yeezy x Gap collaborative collection.By Keenan Higgins
- StreetwearKanye West's Collab With The GAP Gets The Meme TreatmentKanye West's partnership with the GAP is unexpected although the memes are great.By Alexander Cole