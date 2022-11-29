kali
- SongsKali's New Single Reminds Us She Has Hoes In Different "Area Codes": StreamHappy New Music Friday!By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentKali Talks Her "Toxic" Takeover & Being Inspired By Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, & Aaliyah In "On The Come Up"She may be a newcomer on the scene, but Kali is already making her mark. The "Toxic Chocolate" rapper caught up with us about her "gumbo" music talents, keeping tunnel vision on her way to the top, and gave advice to other artists on their come up.By Erika Marie