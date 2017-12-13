Justin Theroux
- Entertainment"Maniac" Trailer Dives Into Justin Theroux's Strange Doctoral ProceduresFix all your mental health ailments in just 3 days. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSelena Gomez & Justin Theroux Are Said To Be "More Than Friends": ReportCould the two A-listers be nurturing a romance? By David Saric
- EntertainmentNetflix Shares First Trailer For "Mute" Starring Paul Rudd & Alexander SkarsgardAnother Netflix Original that's worth a watch. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Will Have A Number Of Celebrity CameosIf you're truly looking forward to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" then steer clear of this post since it has some spoiler alerts. By Chantilly Post