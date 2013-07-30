just in case
- NewsRuss Takes To Gently Weeping Guitars On "Alright"Russ opens up on the emotional "Alright." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRuss Throws Up The ? On "Nobody Knows"Russ' new ep shows off the depths of his musical repertoire.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesJust In CaseA new EP from rising Bronx emcee Doley Bernays, featuring the CHROMATICS, Charlie Kris, James Ashli and Denzil Porter with impressive production from MP Williams, Euro League, V. Don, Jordan Evans, DZL, Matthew Burnett, tREEts and Willie B. Can you dig it?By hnhh
- NewsTommy & KeishThe latest from rising Bronx emcee Doley Bernays, featuring James ASHLI and produced by MP Williams. It'll appear on his upcoming EP "Just In Case". The track's title is a nod to the iconic couple from the 1998 film Belly. Can you dig it?By hnhh