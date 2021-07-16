Just A Friend
- News24kGoldn Interpolates Biz Markie's "Just A Friend" On New Single "More Than Friends"24kGoldn's new single "More Than Friends" is available now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLL Cool J, Cedric The Entertainer, & Rita Wilson Perform Biz Markie Tribute At EmmysMarkie gets a surprise tribute. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBiz Markie's DJ Says They Never Made Money Off "Just A Friend"Biz Markie's longtime collaborator DJ Cool V reveals that they haven't made any money off "Just A Friend." By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureFat Joe Checked In On Biz Markie Every Week For The Last Year, Markie's Wife SaysBiz Markie's wife says Fat Joe called every week for the last year to check in on the late rapper.By Cole Blake
- MusicBiz Markie, Best Known For Hit "Just A Friend," Dead At 57Biz Markie has passed away at the age of 57 years old.By Cole Blake