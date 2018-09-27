Jurnee Smollett-Bell
- News"Birds Of Prey: The Album" Is Filled With Female-Led AnthemsMade for a maniac.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Siblings Quote Malcolm X, Blame Media In Support Of BrotherJussie Smollett's siblings think the media is spinning the story to make the actor look bad.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMargot Robbie's "Birds Of Prey" Harley Quinn Film Shares First Teaser TrailerVillains galore. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Birds Of Prey" Film Casts Ewan McGregor As Batman Villain Black MaskMargot Robbie's Harley Quinn will have some work to do. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Birds Of Prey" Makes Ethnic Changes, Casts Jurnee Smollett-Bell As Black CanaryMargot Robbie's Harley Quinn has new teammates. By Karlton Jahmal