Jozzy
- MusicDiddy Honors His Pledge And Donates $1 Million To Howard UniversityDiddy also gave a speech, performed music, and brought out special guests.By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesJozzy Drops New EP "Songs for Women, Free Game for N****s"This is Jozzy's first release since signing with Diddy's Love Records.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicDiddy's Love Records Announces Jozzy's New EP "'Songs For Women, Free Game For N*ggas'The project marks the official debut release for Puff's new label, Love Records.By Erika Marie