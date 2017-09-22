Jon Bernthal
- EntertainmentJon Bernthal & "Punisher" Cast React To Eminem's Support TweetThe cast of "The Punisher" are honored by Slim Shady's endorsement.By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"The Punisher" Stars Jon Bernthal & Ben Barnes React To CancellationThe Punisher and Jigsaw have finally found common ground. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"The Punisher" Season 2 Reportedly Lost 40% Of Previous ViewersFrank Castle still outperformed Iron Fist and Luke Cage. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentLatest "The Punisher" Trailer Gives Fan One More Peek Before Season 2 PremiereThe Punisher is almost here. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Punisher" Season Two Clip Hints At Jigsaw's Broken PsycheBilly Russo isn't doing too well. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Punisher" Season Two Teaser Drops Online Along With Release DateVillains will be punished. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentViola Davis Leads Mourning Women To Finish Their Husband's Heist In "Widows""Widows" looks like the most interesting film of the year.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJon Bernthal Says Kevin Spacey Was A "Bully" On "Baby Driver" SetJon Bernthal said he "would have done something" if he was a woman dealing with Kevin Spacey.By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentFall Preview: A Netflix Must-Watch ListThe first day of Fall has arrived.By Karlton Jahmal