Johnny Venus

- MusicEarthGang Reveal New Album Title On The Breakfast ClubEarthGang open up about getting kicked out of school, meeting J. Cole, and why people need to put some respect on Big Boi's name. ByMitch Findlay3.7K Views
- MusicWowgr8 Clears The Air Over Alleged J. Cole DissFollowing a few misinterpreted bars, Wowgr8 of EarthGang comes forward to clear the air about his perceived J. Cole "diss."ByMitch Findlay7.0K Views
- Music VideosEarthGang Drop Off Cinematic & Eerie Visuals For "Swivel"EarthGang drop off some stellar visuals. ByMitch Findlay1.5K Views
- MusicDreamville Drops Off Epic "Revenge Of The Dreamers 3" MerchRep the Grammy-Nominated project in style. ByMitch Findlay7.6K Views
- NewsEarthGang Takes Listeners On A Trip Down The "Avenue"TrippyByKarlton Jahmal2.7K Views
- NewsEarthGang Foreshadow Groovy Dominion On "Ready To Die"The road to "MirrorLand" is paved with ominous forewarnings. ByMitch Findlay10.0K Views
- MusicEarthGang Confirms "MirrorLand" Is Coming In SeptemberEarthGang's "MirrorLand" is finally upon us. ByMitch Findlay1.9K Views
- MusicEarthGang Declare "Mirrorland Season" Is Upon UsThe road to EarthGang's "Mirrorland" reaches a new landmark. ByMitch Findlay2.9K Views
- MusicEarthGang & Kenny Beats Channel Neptunes Vibes On "The Cave" FreestyleEarthGang put in work over a Kenny Beats banger.ByMitch Findlay2.6K Views
- MusicEarthGang's Doctur Dot Blames Dreamville's Parent Label For "Mirrorland" HoldupA little big misunderstanding erupts on Doctur Dot's Instagram.ByDevin Ch12.0K Views
- MusicEarthGang Tease New "Mirrorland" Single Dropping Next WeekThe road to "Mirrorland" is about to begin.ByMitch Findlay2.5K Views
- MusicDreamville Rallies Around Tory Lanez' Challenge: JID, EarthGang, Cozz, & MoreUnder siege, the Dreamville camp stands united.ByMitch Findlay66.7K Views
- MusicEarthGang Share Young Thug's Verse On "Mirrorland:" Listen"Prada U" is the banger EarthGang promised back in November.ByDevin Ch6.2K Views
- MusicEarthGang Somehow Convinces J. Cole To Make It Rain At Strip ClubThe wisdom of Venus and Doc knows no boundaries. ByMitch Findlay36.9K Views
- MusicEarthGang & Young Thug Have A Banger On The WayFrom GTA-fuelled sleepovers to crafting blammers. ByMitch Findlay4.2K Views
- MusicEarthGang Invite Artists To Design The "MirrorLand" CoverEarthGang are in the process of bringing "MirrorLand" to life. ByMitch Findlay2.5K Views
- Original ContentEarthGang Live Through Music: Spillage Village, Jamming With Mac Miller, & J. Cole's Psychic PredictionsINTERVIEW: From pioneering the Spillage Village movement, to GTA-fuelled sleepovers with Young Thug, to making music with Mac Miller, EarthGang have forged a marvelous path. ByMitch Findlay15.4K Views
- NewsEarthGang Bring Electricity & Soul To The Booth On "Up"Get a taste of EarthGang's Mirrorland with new single "Up."ByMitch Findlay9.3K Views