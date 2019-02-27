Johnny Manziel Montreal Alouettes
- SportsJohnny Manziel Is Back On The Field After Being Banned From The CFLManziel is already seeking employment somewhere else.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAAF Says Johnny Manziel Would Be Welcomed If "Clean And Clear"Manziel's football future is up in the air.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWarren Moon Thinks Johnny Manziel Didn't Want To Play In CanadaManziel was recently banned from the CFL.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Released By Montreal Alouettes For Violating AgreementCFL won't allow any team to sign Manziel.By Kyle Rooney