John Lewis
- PoliticsBody Of John Lewis Carried Over Selma Bridge One Final TimeJohn Lewis' body was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, one final time.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMarco Rubio Posts Photo Of Elijah Cummings While Honoring John LewisMarco Rubio uploaded a photo of Elijah Cummings, mistaking him for the late John Lewis.By Cole Blake
- SportsLeBron James & Doc Rivers Mourn Civil Rights Icon John LewisDoc Rivers and LeBron James mourn the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsSnoop Dogg, Barack Obama, Nas, Jamie Foxx, & More React To Passing Of Icon John LewisJohn Lewis was truly an inspiration. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureJohn Lewis, Congressman & Civil Rights Icon, Has Died Of Cancer At 80John Lewis, a celebrated icon for his role in politics and the Civil Rights Movement, has passed away from cancer.By Erika Marie