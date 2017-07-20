jigga
- MusicJay-Z's $15 Million Trust Fund For Nipsey Hussle Debunked, Fans Left In A TizzyA fake news report concerning Nipsey Hussle's estate was issued in poor taste, leading to mass confusion on the Internet.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBeyonce & Jay-Z Offer "Up To 30 Years" In Free Concert Tickets To Vegan HopefulsWhat would you do for free concert tickets? Mother Earth?By Devin Ch
- MusicSkrillex Doesn't Think Jay-Z Needs To "Cancel" His Old R. Kelly DuetsSkrillex doesn't equate music with "toxic behavior," both past & present.By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyonce Remembers Kim Porter With Throwback Photo TributeOn the day of her funeral service, Kim Porter was honored by her friend Beyonce.By Devin Ch
- MusicDenzel Curry Bodies "Classic Freestyle" Live On Westwood TV"Curry known to spit like a Draco."By Devin Ch
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Look Regal In Newly Surfaced Jamaica PhotosNew photos surfaced of the power couple in Jamaica, lounging on the beach in full regalia.By Devin Ch
- News3 KingsRick Ross, Dr. Dre & Jay-Z link up for a heavyweight collaboration. By Mitch Findlay