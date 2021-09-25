jelani day
- CrimeJelani Day’s Mother Demands The FBI Investigate Her Son’s Mysterious Death“I’m asking you. I’m imploring you. I’m begging you. I need to know what happened to my son,” Carmen Day said.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeJelani Day Cause Of Death RevealedJelani Day's cause of death was drowning, says the coroner.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeJelani Day Update: Missing 25-Year-Old’s Body Was Allegedly Found Without OrgansJelani Day was reported missing by his mother on August 25th.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeAuthorities Report Jelani Day's Body Found In Illinois RiverA cause of death has yet to be determined for the missing Illinois State University student. By Nancy Jiang