jean grey
- TV"X-Men: The Animated Series" Producer Has Talked With Disney About A RevivalOne of the best cartoons of the 90s may return!By Karlton Jahmal
- Reviews"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Is A Case Of Squandered PotentialDespite great source material and an illustrious cast, X-Men: Dark Phoenix suffers from some fatal flaws that they couldn't manage to overcomeBy Robert Blair
- Entertainment"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Releases Final TrailerSophie Turner shines in the "Dark Phoenix" trailer. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentWatch The New Trailer For “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”Watch the new trailer for the upcoming X-Men movie "Dark Phoenix."By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment10 Hip-Hop Artists With Dope Super Hero AliasesComics x Hip-HopBy Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dark Phoenix" Star Sophie Turner Doesn't Think The X-Men Would Fit Into The MCUThe X-Men & Avengers have different vibes. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Trailer Debuts & Teases Major Death & DestructionDark Phoenix, take two. By Karlton Jahmal