jay dee
- NewsCommon & J Dilla's Brought "The Light" Together On Their Classic CollabWe bring back Common's "The Light" for this week's #TBT.By Aron A.
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: J Dilla's "Donuts"In honor of Dilla's 42nd birthday, as well as the 10th anniversary of the classic album, we look back at the Detroit producer's final gift to the world: "Donuts." By Chris Tart
- Original Content#TBT: The PharcydeThrowback Thursday. This week we highlight some Pharcyde records.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentA-Trak, Black Milk & More Remember J Dilla On His BirthdayHotNewHipHop remembers the life and legacy of J Dilla. By Layne Weiss
- Original Content#TBT: J. DillaWhile the rest of your friends are posting selfies from a week ago for TBT, we're digging in to the legendary J. Dilla's production catalogue. By Chris Tart
- NewsJay Dee Rhodes (Electric Piano Solo Remix)Give Thelonius Martin's "Jay Dee Rhodes" a spin.By hnhh