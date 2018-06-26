Janoris Jenkins
- SportsJanoris Jenkins Clarifies His Use Of The "R-Word" After Giants FiascoJenkins was let go by the Giants but picked up by the Saints.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGiants’ Janoris Jenkins Cut After Refusing To Apologize For Using The ‘R-Word’Jenkins tweets "Best news ever.. Thank you," after being released by Giants.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsGiants' Janoris Jenkins Disses Fan With Derogatory Term On TwitterJenkins fired these tweets off during practice.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJanoris Jenkins Issues Statement On Death Of Friend In New Jersey Residence"I cannot answer any questions related to the investigation."By Devin Ch
- SportsJanoris Jenkins' Brother Charged In Death Of Body Found In His HomeThe plot thickens for the New York Giants' cornerback.By Devin Ch
- SportsPolice ID Body Found At Home Of Giants' CB Janoris JenkinsPolice investigating the death as a possible strangulation/suffocation incident.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDead Body Found At Home Of Giants' Janoris Jenkins: ReportBody found in basement of Jenkins' NJ home.By Kyle Rooney