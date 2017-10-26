jack begert
- Music VideosJay Rock & Kendrick Lamar Link Up On Their Old Block In "Wow Freestyle" Music VideoKendrick Lamar and Jay Rock hit their old block in the "Wow Freestyle" music video.By Aron A.
- Music VideosJay Rock & J. Cole Deliver The Cinematic "OSOM" VideoJay Rock & J. Cole deliver the video for "OSOM" off of "Redemption."By Aron A.
- Music VideosKendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake Team Up For "King's Dead" VideoJay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake release the "King's Dead" video. By Aron A.
- Music VideosRich The Kid & Kendrick Lamar Get Futuristic In "New Freezer" VideoRich The Kid & Kendrick Lamar drop a fire video for "New Freezer" By Aron A.
- MusicRich The Kid Unveils Trailer For "New Freezer" Video With Kendrick LamarThe video is dropping next week. By Aron A.