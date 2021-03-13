J-Rod
- RelationshipsJ. Lo Still Has $1.8 Million Engagement Ring Despite Split From A-Rod: ReportJennifer Lopez reportedly still has A-Rod's $1.8 million engagement ring in her possession.By Deja Goode
- RelationshipsA-Rod Visits J. Lo In Dominican Republic Following Break-Up RumorsAlex Rodriguez reportedly showed the rendezvous on his Instagram Story. By Azure Johnson
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Breakup Story Reportedly InaccurateThe couple told TMZ that their relationship is not over yet. By hnhh