- NewsStill DownYe Ali & Kirko Bangz link up for the latest "IV Play" release "Still Down."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsThe-Dream Feat. Beyonce & 2 Chainz ""IV Play" Promo Feat. "Turnt"" VideoPeep The-Dream Feat. Beyonce & 2 Chainz ""IV Play" Promo Feat. "Turnt"" Video, the latest visual from The-Dream. It dropped on Tuesday, June 4th, 2013. By Rose Lilah
- MusicCom'OnAnother new track off The-Dream's "Climax" EP!By hnhh
- NewsThe-Dream "Album Release Party In NYC" VideoGet a load of The-Dream "Album Release Party In NYC" Video, a new visual from The-Dream that saw the light of day on Friday, May 31st, 2013. The-Dream's movement grows stronger with each new release, and The-Dream "Album Release Party In NYC" Video has further strengthened that fact. It's a solid addition to the commendable body of work The-Dream has been creating since stepping foot in the rap game, and we're definitely looking forward to what The-Dream has on deck.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe-Dream "Promo Visuals For "Pussy"" VideoWatch The-Dream "Promo Visuals For "Pussy"" Video, the latest video from The-Dream, which dropped on Thursday, May 30th, 2013.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTurntThe full version of The-Dream's "Turnt" single featuring 2 Chainz and Beyonce.By hnhh
- NewsThe-Dream Reveals Tracklist For "IV Play"The-Dream reveals the official tracklisting for his upcoming "IV Play" album.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsThe-Dream "IV Play (Album Teaser #2)" VideoPeep The-Dream "IV Play (Album Teaser #2)" Video, the latest visual from The-Dream. It dropped on Tuesday, April 16th, 2013. The-Dream's odds keep getting better with each new leak, and The-Dream "IV Play (Album Teaser #2)" Video will undoubtedly improve his chances of winning. It's a worthy addition to a respectable catalogue that has seen a lot of growth since The-Dream debuted in this game. We're looking forward to the follow-up.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe-Dream "IV Play (Album Teaser)" VideoPeep The-Dream "IV Play (Album Teaser)" Video, the latest visual from The-Dream. It dropped on Tuesday, April 9th, 2013. The-Dream's future brightens with every new release, and The-Dream "IV Play (Album Teaser)" Video certainly isn't an exception. It's a fitting addition to a solid catalogue that The-Dream has been developing since stepping foot in the game. We're excited to hear more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe-Dream "Talks Beyonce Collabo On "IV Play"" VideoCheck out The-Dream "Talks Beyonce Collabo On "IV Play"" Video, the latest visual from The-Dream, released on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2013. The-Dream continues to impress with each new leak, and The-Dream "Talks Beyonce Collabo On "IV Play"" Video is no exception. It's strengthens The-Dream's already impressive body of work, which has seen positive change over the years. We're most definitely anticipating The-Dream's next offering.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe-Dream Speaks On Joking With Jay-Z At The Grammys, "IV Play" DelayThe-Dream speaks on Jay-Z's remarks towards his Grammy outfit, his album delay for "IV Play," and confirms he's working on Jay-Z's album.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe-Dream Delays "IV Play" & Releases Two Cover ArtsThe-Dream announces a new release date for "IV Play" and two versions of artwork.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTronThe-Dream is dropping off his long awaited album "IV Play" on May 7th, and today he drops off a new single from it, which strays from the typical r'n'b sound. Whatchu think of it? [Update: The-Dream said via Twitter that "Tron" is not a single, it's just a song he felt like letting go.]By Rose Lilah