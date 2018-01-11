ipo
- MusicThe-Dream Sells 75% Of His Catalog For $23 MillionThe-Dream has effectively rolled the dice on future royalty checks.By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyonce's Former Manager Raises $260 Million To Acquire Music CopyrightsMerck Mercuriadis has ventured deeper into musical investments.By Chantilly Post
- MusicSpotify Will Be Making Its Stock Market Debut TodayThe streaming giant is set to go public sometime today.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicSpotify Plays The Victim Card, Says 2 Million Users Are Using Ad-BlockersSpotify has identified that 2 million of its users are unlawfully gaining access to their ad-free service.By Devin Ch
- MusicSpotify's Tuma Bass, Curator Of RapCaviar, Parts Ways With CompanyTuma Basa's exit from Spotify leaves a giant hole in hip hop department.By Devin Ch
- MusicSpotify Is Now A Publicly Traded CompanyTraders will now be able to invest in Spotify shares according to CEO Daniel Ek.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake's Virigina Black Whiskey Plans To Offer Up IPO Later This YearFans will soon be able to invest in Drake's spirits brand. By Matt F