Instagram Live Battles
- Music6ix9ine Challenges Akon To A Hit Battle On IG Live, Akon AcceptsAkon accepted 6ix9ine challenge to go hit-for-hit with him in an Instagram live battle, but it's likely that the latter is just trolling. By Lynn S.
- MusicErykah Badu & Jill Scott Set New Record For Most Viewers On A "Verzuz" BattleErykah Badu and Jill Scott's "Verzuz" battle on Instagram live broke Teddy Riley and Babyface's previously set record, raking in nearly 750K viewers.By Lynn S.
- MusicNelly & Ludacris "Verzuz" Battle Is HappeningNelly and Ludacris will be the next opponents to go head-to-head in a hit battle over IG live as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's "Verzuz" series.By Lynn S.
- MusicBrandy More "Open" To "Verzuz" Battle Than Monica, But Still HesitantWhile Brandy says she's "open" to doing a "Verzuz" battle unlike Monica, she's still hesitant about the "nerve-racking" prospect of going hit-for-hit.By Lynn S.
- NumbersBabyface & Teddy Riley's Streams Double After "Verzuz" IG Live BattleBabyface and Teddy Riley both saw a major increase in streams of the songs they played during their recent "Verzuz" Instagram live battle.By Lynn S.
- MusicRay J Wants A Seat At The IG Live Battles Table: "Who Want The Smoke?"Ray J wants to face off in a "Verzuz" IG Live Battle, but music fans were quick to tease the singer-reality star on social media.By Erika Marie
- MusicHavoc Believes He Would Hold Up Against Any Producer In A BattleHavoc told Swizz Beatz that he would take on any producer in a Verzuz battle, under the belief that nobody would be able to completely "destroy" him.By Lynn S.
- AnticsToni Braxton's "Babyface Vs. Teddy Riley" Live Tweets Are Too GoodToni Braxton decided to live tweet her reactions to the Babyface vs. Teddy Riley battle on Saturday, and, like the rest of us, she had no idea what was going on.By Lynn S.
- MusicRZA & DJ Premier Battle It Out On Instagram Live: WatchRZA and DJ Premier battled it out over Instagram live on Saturday as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's "Verzuz" series. By Lynn S.
- MusicMannie Fresh Thinks He Won Battle Against Scott StorchMannie Fresh maintains that he was the real winner of the battle against Scott Storch on Instagram live, claiming that the rules of the game weren't clear.By Lynn S.
- Music50 Cent Would Be Down To Battle Snoop Dogg Or Ludacris50 Cent told La La Anthony that he'd definitely be interested in battling either Snoop Dogg or Ludacris on Instagram live.By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Jon Previews New Usher & Ludacris Song On T-Pain IG Live BattleLil Jon played almost the entirety of his unreleased song with Usher and Ludacris during his battle with T-Pain over Instagram live on Saturday.By Lynn S.
- GramInstagram Disables Live Split-Screens, Panic Ensues Before It's ReinstatedInstagram users had a meltdown after the social media network's dual Live screen feature went down.By Erika Marie