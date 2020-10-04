instagram announcement
Chet Hanks Declares It's A 'White Boy Summer:' "Tag A Real Vanilla King"
Chet sent social media into a frenzy with the declaration.
By
Madusa S.
Mar 27, 2021
Music
J. Cole's Alter Ego KiLL Edwards Teases New Music
KiLL Edward makes an announcement on behalf of J. Cole.
By
Aron A.
Oct 04, 2020
