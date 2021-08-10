Inifnity G8ds
Music
Kanye West Accused Of Stealing "DONDA" Merch Design From Up-And-Coming Brand
Up-and-coming brand Infinity G8ds sent him their line & were invited to Atlanta only to see that Ye allegedly used their design in his "Donda" merch.
By
Erika Marie
Aug 10, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE