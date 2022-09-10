Indiana Jones 5
- Pop Culture"Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny": What We KnowHarrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge star in the latest trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. What does it reveal about the film?By Zachary Roberts
- MoviesHarrison Ford Shines In "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" Trailer: WatchA closer look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny aired during the 2023 Super Bowl.By Emily Burr
- MoviesHarrison Ford Gets Emotional Revealing "Indiana Jones 5" TrailerHarrison Ford was visibly emotional as he introduced "Indiana Jones 5" at the D23 Expo on Saturday.By Cole Blake