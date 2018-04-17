imitation
- MusicLil Yachty Claims Hip Hop's In A "Terrible Place," Thinks Artists Play It Too SafeLil Yachty says there's "a lot less originality" nowadays than there used to be.ByCaroline Fisher1304 Views
- AnticsDruski Delivers Perfect Imitation Of Quando Rondo's Angela Yee InterviewDruski's Quando Rondo impersonation is pretty impressive.ByAlexander Cole4.4K Views
- SportsJake Paul Mocks Dana White & Conor McGregor In New SkitJake Paul is surprisingly good at impersonations.ByAlexander Cole12.2K Views
- SportsSteph Curry Does Hilarious E-40 Dance Moves ImitationSteph Curry was feeling E-40's moves during his "Verzuz" battle.ByAlexander Cole19.9K Views
- GramA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Emulates Michael JacksonA Boogie wit da Hoodie paid homage to the late King of Pop by recreating a shot from Michael Jackson's infamous L.A. Gear license plate photo shoot.ByLynn S.9.1K Views
- MusicCardi B Not Impressed After Doja Cat Mocks Her Song: "Do Anything For Clout"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery?ByAlex Zidel15.9K Views
- MusicChris D'Elia Is Back With A New Eminem Parody FreestyleD'Elia continues to body his Eminem impression.ByAlexander Cole28.6K Views
- MusicSafaree Clowns Erica Mena's Singing Talents On 'Love & Hip Hop': WatchFans say he did her wrong with this imitation.ByZaynab44.7K Views
- MusicLil Yachty Mocks Soulja Boy After Epic Tyga RantLil Yachty films his own version of Soulja Boy's rant.ByAlex Zidel13.2K Views
- MusicChris D'Elia's Spot-On Eminem Imitation Goes Viral In New VideoMany are saying he's pretty spot-on.ByAlex Zidel15.1K Views
- MusicStefflon Don's Topless Mixtape Cover Leaked: Lil Kim-Inspired Visuals Spread OnlineThe rising star channels an "icon."ByZaynab26.0K Views
- MusicFrench Montana Imitates Lil Pump On The Beach: "F-ck J. Cole, You Heard?"French Montana brings new life to "Fuck J. Cole" in his Lil Pump imitation.ByAlex Zidel10.0K Views
- EntertainmentTyra Banks & Her Mom Dress Up As Beyoncé & Tina Lawson For PhotoshootTyra Banks & Carolyn London celebrate iconic mother-daughter duos by recreating Beyoncé & Tina Lawson looks.ByAlex Zidel3.5K Views
- MusicTory Lanez Trolls DJ Akademiks In "Blues Clues" Critique VideoTory Lanez got jokes.ByAlex Zidel6.6K Views