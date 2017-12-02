i'm not racist
- Original ContentWhere Does Joyner Lucas Go From Here?Joyner Lucas' versatility raises some interesting questions about "ADHD's" direction. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJoyner Lucas Pays Respect To Nipsey Hussle, XXXTENTACION & More On "Devil's Work"Joyner Lucas returns with his latest track.By Aron A.
- MusicJoyner Lucas Feels "I'm Not Racist" Pushed The Envelope For Childish GambinoJoyner Lucas feels like "I'm Not Racist" helped open up room for conversations.By Aron A.
- MusicJoyner Lucas Dragged For Showing R.Kelly Compassion On TwitterR. Kelly's alleged misdeeds are being discussed at the dinner table in 50 US states.By Devin Ch
- MusicJoyner Lucas Quotes 6ix9ine While Reacting To Grammy Nomination"SUCK MY DICK."By Aron A.
- MusicJoyner Lucas Earns Gold Plaque For "I'm Not Racist"Joyner Lucas better clear up some wall-space. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoyner Lucas Defends Chris Brown & Labels Him "Best To Ever Do It"Joyner Lucas comes to Chris Brown's defense in a charged up video posted on Instagarm.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentNew Year's Eve Special: The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of December (On Spotify)Check out our roundup of the best hip-hop tracks to hit Spotify in December.By Matt F
- SocietyJoyner Lucas' "I'm Not Racist" Might Be The Most Important Video Of The YearJoyner Lucas' "I'm Not Racist" has people reevaluating the conversation surrounding race. By Mitch Findlay