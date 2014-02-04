illmatic xx
- NewsNas Announces "Illmatic" Tour Dates & Documentary ScreeningNas will head on a month-long tour for "Illmatic" in October.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosNas "Represent" VideoWatch the official music video for Nas' "Represent."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentRanking Nas' 12 Albums From Worst To BestFollowing the anniversary of Nas' seminal "Illmatic", we decide to take a look at how all his other albums stack up against it. You can probably guess what makes No. 1, but where do some of his other efforts place?By Brian Josephs
- InterviewsNas Appears On HuffPost LiveCheck out Nas' interview with HuffPost Live.By Rose Lilah
- NewsStream Highlights From Nas' "Illmatic XX"Listen to some of the music featured on Nas' "Illmatic XX" re-release.By Rose Lilah
- NewsNas Leaked "Illmatic" Prior To Its ReleaseNas made copies of "Illmatic" for his friends, but didn't predict how widespread the leak would become.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsNas' "Time Is Illmatic" TrailerCheck out a trailer promoting Nas' "Illmatic" documentary.By Rose Lilah
- SongsLife's A Bitch (Arsenal Remix)Nas' "Life's A Bitch" gets the remix treatment for "Illmatic XX".By Trevor Smith
- NewsI'm A Villain (Unreleased)Take a listen to some classic Nas ish on "I'm A Villain."By Rose Lilah
- NewsIt Ain't Hard To Tell (Stink Mix)Nas unveils the first remix from his "Illmatic" reissue, "It Ain't Hard To Tell".By Trevor Smith
- NewsNas To Release 20th Anniversary Edition Of "Illmatic"Nas announces an upcoming "Illmatic XX" album, which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Nas' debut album.By Rose Lilah