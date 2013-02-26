illa
- MusicIllaDaProducer Breaks Down Eminem's "Lucky You" & "Kamikaze" RolloutIlla breaks down the song that has him nominated for a Grammy Award.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's "Bodied" Soundtrack Reportedly Dropping This WeekIllaDaProducer confirms that Eminem's "Bodied" soundtrack is set to arrive at the end of the week. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentMeet IllaDaProducer: Producer Of Lil Pump's "Pinky Ring" & Eminem's "Offended"IllaDaProducer is poised to take over the game.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsIllaYukmouth recently dropped a compilation album titled "The Last Dragon", and stemming from the project is this Tech N9ne track "Illa", featuring Slam & Freeze.By Kevin Goddard