idols
- Gram50 Cent Superfan Gets Tattoo Of Rapper But He Isn't Impressed: "Who Did This Sh*t?"A rapper got a Fif tattoo with the words "Father and Son," and although 50 Cent clowned him, the fan was excited about the mention.By Erika Marie
- RandomJapanese Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Fan Flies To U.S. To Meet Group, Gets StrandedBone Thugs-N-Harmony superfan thought he'd meet the group but he got robbed. By Aron A.
- MusicKevin Abstract Compares His Label Situation To Hell: "I'm Living My Lauryn Hill Moment"Kevin Abstract doesn't want to go down the same rabbit hole as idols Michael Jackson and Lauryn Hill.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Watches On As Zion Williamson & Duke Defeat Virginia 81-71The Duke Blue Devils refuse to buckle under pressure.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Still Lovin' Candace Owens, Posts Drawing Of Her & FriendsThe scratchy illustration depicts his idols, friends, collaborators, and ideological allies.By Devin Ch
- MusicRuss Chills With 50 Cent, Checks Another Idol Off The Bucket ListRuss fanboys over meeting one of the game's biggest legends. By Mitch Findlay
- SneakersKanye West Crowns Charlamagne Tha God "The New Oprah"Kanye West thinks Charlamagne is the heir apparent to Oprah.By Devin Ch