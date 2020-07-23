Ice Ice Baby
- MusicTyga Hit With Vicious Roasts Over Snippet With Vanilla Ice SampleFans were not feeling the track.By Alexander Cole
- BeefVanilla Ice Disses Suge Knight In Response To Claims He Didn't Write "Ice, Ice Baby"Vanilla Ice has some words for Suge Knight in response to Mario “Chocolate” Johnson's claim that he wrote "Ice, Ice Baby." By Aron A.
- MoviesDave Franco To Star As Vanilla Ice In New BiopicDave Franco discusses his upcoming role as Vanilla Ice in a new biopic centered on the '90s rapper.By Cole Blake