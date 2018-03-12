humour
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Addresses Claims Blake Lively Cheated On Him With GhostsRyan Reynolds is back at it again. By hnhh
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen Named Among "Women Of The Year"She's also the "unofficial voice of generation fed up."By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicPete Davidson Trapping Ariana Grande: Switch "Birth Control With Tic-Tacs" JokeThe joke wasn't well received.By Zaynab
- SportsPlies Sends Hilarious Message To The Colin Kaepernick & Nike Campaign HatersHis laughter is contagious.By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Groping Incident: "Luke Cage" Star Apologizes For Crass JokeThe actor isn't as smooth as the character he plays onscreen.By Zaynab
- MusicJanet Jackson Re-imagines Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time"They celebrate the icon's birthday with humor and style.By Zaynab
- MusicFaith Evans Says She Used To Eat Notorious B.I.G.'s DerriereThe diva did not hold back.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentElon Musk "Obviously" Finds Inspiration In Kanye WestThe innovator was involved in a SXSW panel. By David Saric