how much
- TechApple Unveils New AirPods Complete With Siri & Wireless ChargingThe 2nd generation of Apple AirPods have been unleashed.By Devin Ch
- MusicTupac's Unreleased Music Is Back In The Hands Of His Estate After 5-Year Legal Battle"Tupac Back."By Devin Ch
- MusicTyga Sues Birdman & Lil Wayne Over $1 Million In Foiled RoyaltiesTyga is seeking royalties he feels he is owed from "Careless World" & "Hotel California."By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Accused Of Trashing Two Mansions He Rented In AtlantaThe rental company wants $203,400 to realign both rental spaces.By Devin Ch
- SportsFormer Bears QB Erik Kramer Charged With Battery Over Domestic Violence IncidentThe Bears record holder assaulted his wife in June, could face 6 months in prison.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Celebrates His Release From Rikers Island6ix9ine runs a victory lap on his way back home.By Devin Ch