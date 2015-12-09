HotNew15
- Original ContentThe Rap Yearbook: 2015 In Instagram PhotosA look back at the best that rap Instagram had to offer in 2015.ByDanny Schwartz13.6K Views
- NewsWord On The Street: New Yorkers Decide On The Best In Hip-Hop 2015We asked New Yorkers to recap the year in hip-hop in our final 2015 episode of Word on the Street. ByAngus Walker129 Views
- Original ContentHNHH's Top Trolls Of 2015HNHH brings you the year, in trolls. ByRose Lilah32.0K Views
- Original ContentHottest Mixtapes Of 2015Our picks for the 20 best mixtapes of 2015. ByPatrick Lyons61.8K Views
- NewsWord On The Street: Best Of 2015From ISIS Lady to Only Sidechicks Guy, here's the best of 2015 in Word on the Street.ByDanny Schwartz122 Views
- Original ContentRegional Rankings 2015Which regions of the country had the hottest scenes this year?ByPatrick Lyons13.8K Views
- Original ContentHottest Album Covers Of 2015Celebrating the best hip hop cover art of 2015.ByDanny Schwartz19.1K Views
- Original ContentHottest 50 Songs Of 2015Presenting HNHH's Hottest 50 Songs of 2015. ByAngus Walker187.3K Views
- Original ContentHottest Albums Of 2015Check out our hottest albums of 2015.ByTrevor Smith56.5K Views
- Original ContentHottest Beats Of 2015The hottest 15 beats of 2015.ByDanny Schwartz27.3K Views
- Original ContentBreakout Artists Of 2015The 15 most promising up-and-comers of the year.ByPatrick Lyons27.8K Views
- Original ContentHottest Music Videos Of 2015We count down the 25 hottest music videos of 2015.ByRose Lilah18.6K Views
- Original ContentThe Year Of DrakeAlthough he didn't even release "Views From The 6," Drake had the game in a chokehold this year.ByPatrick Lyons38.6K Views
- Original ContentMost Searched Artists On HNHH Of 2015We take a look at the artists that garnered the most attention on the site, based on our site searches. ByRose Lilah20.0K Views