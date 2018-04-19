Hot Wings
- MusicAction Bronson Squares Off With The Sauce On "Hot Ones"Beloved renaissance man and lyricist extraordinaire Action Bronson sits down for another go at the Hot Ones gauntlet. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicScHoolboy Q Puts Respect On YG's Name While Eating Spicy WingsScHoolboy Q is the latest guest on "Hot Ones" and the results were hilarious.By Aron A.
- MusicHalle Berry Responds To Kanye West, Nas Lyrics While Eating Hot WingsHalle Berry doesn't remember blowing Nas a kiss or going to a Barbara Streisand concert.By Aron A.
- News2 Chainz Knows These Women Only Want "Hot Wings"2 Chainz is back and he has a message.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Yachty Eats Spicy Wings For The First Time & It Doesn't End WellLil Yachty strays from his regular diet of chicken nuggets and pizza.By Alex Zidel
- FoodMichael Cera Answers Career Questions While Ingesting The World's Spiciest SaucesThings got a little too hot for Cera. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJohn Mayer Says Dave Chappelle Is "More Musical Than A Lot Of Musicians"John Mayer says Dave Chapelle is a gifted musician. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTyra Banks Tells 2 Chainz She's Single & Needs Another Chain While Eating Hot WingsTyra Banks may need to have a word with Kesha Ward.By Chantilly Post