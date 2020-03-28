hospitals
- Pop CultureSturgill Simpson Tests Positive For COVID-19Sturgill Simpson is the latest musician to test positive for the coronavirus.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCardi B Donates 20K Meal Replacements To NYC Doctors & First RespondersCardi B has donated 20,000 bottles of OWYN, a vegan meal supplement drink, to medical professionals in NYC who cannot find time to eat amid the coronavirus crisis.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Provides Medical Supplies For Miami & New York HospitalsDJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, teamed up with Direct Relief to provide protective equipment to healthcare workers in New York and Miami.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDiddy Shows Support For Healthcare Workers With IG VideoDiddy drops a video on Instagram encouraging fans to show support to healthcare workers during the Coronavirus pandemic.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFuture Donates Masks To Hospitals Amid Coronavirus PandemicFuture and his family's FreeWishes Foundation are providing masks for healthcare professionals and patients in hospitals who have been impacted by coronavirus.By Lynn S.