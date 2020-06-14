Homocide
- CrimeSpotemGottem Wanted In Connection To 2020 HomicideSpotemGottem is currently wanted for a homicide from 2020.By Cole Blake
- CrimePolice Investigating Zumbi's Death As A Homicide: ReportPolice are reportedly investigating the death of Zumbi as a homicide.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureThomas Jefferson Byrd, Famous For Acting In Spike Lee Films, Fatally ShotThomas Jefferson Byrd was fatally shot in Atlanta, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAutopsy Report Lists Rayshard Brook's Manner Of Death As HomicideThe Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Rayshard Brook's manner of death as a homicide.By Cole Blake