HNHH reacts
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "Eternal Atake" Elicits Rapture: First ImpressionsLil Uzi Vert fans are in a jubilant state following the long-awaited release of "Eternal Atake," letting the first impressions fly willy-nilly. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Chris Brown Delivered Albums Today: HNHH Reacts"Bandana" and "Indigo" serve to end June with a resonant bang. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Pump's XXXTentacion/Tupac Comparison Upsets FansPeople are not happy about Lil Pump's comments.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNew "Revenge Of The Dreamers 3" Singles Spark Promising Fan ReactionsDreamville's "Down Bad" and "Got Me" served their intended purpose in stoking the flames of hype. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture's "Save Me" Has Fans Calling Their Exes In Droves"Save Me" highlights the enigmatic and occasionally paradoxical presence of Mr. HNDRXX. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTyler, The Creator's "IGOR" Divides, But Intrigues: First ImpressionsTyler, The Creator's "IGOR" leaves fans cautiously optimistic. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKodak Black's T.I. Diss Track Has Listeners Choosing SidesKodak Black's "Expeditiously" has some fans eying Tip's corner, while others stand pat. By Mitch Findlay
- Music2 Chainz' "Rap Or Go To The League:" HNHH & Twitter React To New AlbumCould this be 2 Chainz' best album yet?By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's "DUMMY BOY": All Hits Or A Big Miss?Did Tekashi 6ix9ine live up to his promise?By Alex Zidel
- MusicIs Eminem's "Kamikaze" A Return To Form? Fans ReactMany are calling it the rapper's best project in years while others were still hoping for more.By Trevor Smith
- MusicKanye West & Kid Cudi's "Kids See Ghosts": First Impressions Look GoodIt may be early, but "Kids See Ghosts" is on the verge of overwhelming praise. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA$AP Rocky "Testing" Fans With New Album, See How They ReactA$AP Rocky's "Testing" has fans split, but many have praised the experimental vibe. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPost Malone's "Beerbongs & Bentleys" Draws Divided First ImpressionsHow are the first impressions of Post Malone's "Beerbongs & Bentleys?" The HNHH community reacts. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole's "K.O.D" First Impressions Are Looking GoodJ. Cole's "K.O.D." has our community talking. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Weeknd's "My Dear Melancholy" Is Another Hit With The FansThe Weeknd takes it back to basics on "My Dear Melancholy," and the fans are okay with that. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's "DAY69": HNHH Users ReactThe HNHH community has some mixed feelings about Tekashi 6ix9ine's "DAY69."By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentBig Sean, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "Pull Up N Wreck": HNHH Users ReactThe HNHH community has spoken!By Mitch Findlay