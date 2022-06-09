Halftime - Netflix
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez & Her Mother Detail Tense Relationship During Singer's ChildhoodLopez says her mom would "beat the sh*t" out of her and her siblings, while her mother states anything she did was done "with their best interest at heart."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Almost Quit The Industry Over Constant Scrutiny About Her Personal LifeShe says the fixation on her relationships and jokes about her butt "overshadowed" the successes of her career so much that she wanted to quit.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Upset That The NFL Only Gave Her & Shakira 12-Minute Halftime ShowShe called it the "worst idea in the world" to have two performers who could only perform for 6 minutes each.By Erika Marie