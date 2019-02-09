gucci blackface
- MusicYoung Thug Wears Gucci Blackface Sweater In Studio With GunnaYoung Thug rocks the shocking sweater in his Instagram story.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSpike Lee Joined By Michael B. Jordan In Coach #WordsMatter CampaignMichael B. Jordan stars in a Spike Lee joint.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentT.I. Shares Last Text Message His Sister Precious Harris Ever Sent HimT.I.'s last text exchange with his big sister was about the Gucci Blackface scandal.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGunna Speaks On Young Thug's Influence, Atlanta, & More On "The Breakfast Club"Gunna stops by "The Breakfast Club" on his release day.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMichael Blackson Brings 21 Savage & Gucci Blackface Into Jussie Smollett DramaMichael Blackson finds a way to integrate all the hot topics into his new video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Ignores Gucci Blackface Scandal By Rocking Head-To-Toe GucciLil Wayne attended a pre-Rolling Loud party wearing all Gucci.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Responds To Claims His Beef With Floyd Mayweather Is Over Tiny, Not GucciT.I. explains the reason behind releasing "F**k N***a."By Aron A.
- Entertainment50 Cent Insults Floyd Mayweather With Gucci Blackface Sweater Photo50 Cent put his Photoshop skills to work.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment50 Cent To Floyd Mayweather After Gucci Backlash: "Saying All The Wrong Sh*t"50 Cent is giving away all his Gucci clothes to the homeless.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAdrien Broner Doesn't Care About The Gucci BoycottBroner is taking the Mayweather approach to Gucci.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Wants Nothing To Do With The Gucci BoycottFloyd isn't with the cancellation of Gucci.By Alexander Cole
- LifeGucci CEO Marco Bizzarri Sends Internal Memo Apologizing For Blackface SweaterGucci is still in damage control mode.By Alexander Cole
- MusicT.I. Extends Gucci Blackface Boycott To Prada & MonclerSoulja Boy and Spike Lee have also boycotted Gucci.By Alex Zidel