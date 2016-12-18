gttm
- MusicDesiigner & PnB Rock Have A Joint Album Coming SoonDesiigner & PnB Rock about to have flames on the way. By Aron A.
- Music VideosPnB Rock "Heart Racin'" VideoPnB Rock gets trippy in his latest video "Heart Racin'."By Aron A.
- MusicStream PnB Rock’s Debut Album “GTTM (Goin Thru The Motions)”Out now, stream PnB Rock's long awaited debut album "GTTM (Goin Thru The Motions)", featuring Wiz Khalifa, Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign & more.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPnB Rock "Selfish" VideoPnB Rock shares the video to his hit single "Selfish." By Angus Walker