green ova
- MusicMeek Mill's Confession: Wanting To Punish DJs Who Played Drake's "Back To Back"Meek Mill admits to sinister thoughts, with the Drake beef a thing of the past.By Devin Ch
- NewsShady HXVRT (Prod. By BLVCKHXVRT)Listen to Shady Blaze's latest tape, "Shady HXVRT," which was produced entirely by BLVCKHXVRT.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWill It Be OverStream and/or download Shady Blaze, Shome and Jean Kengz' "Will It Be Over".By hnhh
- NewsRock-A-ByeBump Shady Blaze's new cut "Rock-A-Bye".By hnhh
- NewsMondreM.A.N. Discusses His Come-Up, New Album & MoreWatch MondreM.A.N. Discuss His Come-Up, New Album & More:By hnhh
- NewsMondreM.A.N. "Sometimes" VideoWatch SometimesBy hnhh
- MusicRainy DayA new track from Green Ova soldier Shady Blaze. Not included on the new instalment in his ongoing EP series with Bay Area producer Spadez (which is now available in our mixtape section), this one was produced by LaCrise. Don't sleep.By hnhh
- NewsGlassA choice selection from the fourth instalment in East Oakland emcee Shady Blaze's 5-part EP series with Bay Area producer Spadez, featuring vocalist Grace Kelly on the assist. Cop the project in our mixtape section.By hnhh
- NewsFoul TimesA standout cut from East Oakland emcee Shady Blaze's new "Green Ova's Most Hated" album, featuring MondreM.A.N. of the Main Attraktionz. Cop the whole project at shadyblaze.bandcamp.com/album/green-ovas-most-hated.By hnhh
- Music VideosMondreM.A.N. "Intro Shit" VideoWatch Intro ShitBy hnhh
- Music VideosShady Blaze "Hard Hittin'" VideoWatch Shady Blaze's new video for "Hard Hittin'". By hnhh
- NewsWhy (They Hatin')A standout cut from East Oakland emcee Shady Blaze and Bay Area producer Spadez's new EP "II", which is now available in our mixtape section. Go cop it.By hnhh
- NewsEP II (Prod. By Spadez)HNHH is pleased to premiere the second instalment in East Oakland emcee Shady Blaze's 5-part EP series with rising Bay Area producer Spadez. Mastered by Jason Moss, artwork by Chris Tachiera.By hnhh
- NewsMC IllinThe first single from North Oakland, California emcee MondreM.A.N.'s debut solo LP "They Say I Struggle Rap", available everywhere on 11/12/13. Mondre is the founder of independent label Green Ova Records and one half of the Main Attraktionz with Squadda Bambino.By hnhh
- MixtapesThe 5th ChapterThe latest project from rising Oakland emcee and Green Ova soldier Shady Blaze. Features include Main Attraktionz and Tynethys, with production from Friendzone, Al Jieh, DJ Burn One, BLVCKHXVRT and more. Support the man at shadyblaze.bandcamp.com.By hnhh